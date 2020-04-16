IoT Monetization Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2025 - Amdocs, IBM, Ericsson

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- IoT monetization is a process that generates revenue from IoT-enabled products and services. Owing to the growing dependence of the users on the IoT-based products and solutions, the companies charge the users for some extra features or for the entire product as a service. With the beginning of the Internet era along with increasing advancements in technology, almost every device is now interconnected to each other. In addition, due to the emergence of the IoT, numerous offices as well as homes have become smart and are operating through these connected devices. Also, rise in usage of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT monetization market.



Major Key Players of the IoT Monetization Market are:

Amdocs, IBM Corporation, Ericsson, SAP SE, Oracle, Gemalto NV, Cisco Systems, Inc., ARIA SYSTEMS, INC., Intel Corp., and General Electric Co.



Rising adoption of cloud platforms, increasing internet connectivity, rising penetration of Industry 4.0, agriculture 2.0, and Logistics 4.0 the some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global IoT monetization market. In addition, growing use of consumer electronics devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT market. However, lack of IoT standards across platforms and rising privacy as well as security concerns are the major factors that impede global IoT monetization market growth. Also, according to Capgemini research report, 70% of enterprises do not get service revenues from their IoT products. Moreover, companies that want to generate revenue from IoT will need to convert the information from smart and connected products into services by using the product's data stream to involve customers with additional services, or by offering the entire product as a service, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global IoT monetization market. Furthermore, increasing number of smart lighting and smart city projects is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global IoT monetization market in upcoming years.



The global IoT monetization market is segmented based on component, organization size, industry vertical, business functions, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, healthcare, BFSI, energy & utilities, and others. On the basis of business function, the market is classified into marketing & sales, IT, finance, supply chain, and operations. By region it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Applications of IoT Monetization Market covered are:

Marketing & Sales

IT, Finance

Supply Chain, and Operations



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global IoT Monetization consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the IoT Monetization market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global IoT Monetization manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the IoT Monetization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Monetization Market Size

2.2 IoT Monetization Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Monetization Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Monetization Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Monetization Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Monetization Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT Monetization Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT Monetization Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT Monetization Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT Monetization Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, IoT Monetization industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



