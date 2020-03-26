IoT Node and Gateway Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Dell, Cisco, Advantech Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Intel Corporation, Lantronix, Inc

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The Global IOT Node And Gateway Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2027). This IOT Node And Gateway report is a window to the IOT Node And Gateway market which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are. The report also contains the drivers and restraints for the IOT Node And Gateway market that are derived from SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces and shows the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report



- Dell



- EUROTECH



- NXP semiconductors



- Cisco



- Advantech Co., Ltd



- AAEON



- ADLINK Technology Inc.



- ARM LIMITED



- Cradlepoint, Inc,



- Embitel



- Helium Systems Inc.



- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP



- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd



- Intel Corporation



- Lantronix, Inc



- Microchip Technology Inc



- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



- NEXCOM International Co., Ltd



- Samsara Networks, Inc.



- STMicroelectronics



- Texas Instruments Incorporated



- TE Connectivity



- VOLANSYS Technologies



IoT Node And Gateway Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 4,084.06 million by 2027.



Global IOT Node And Gateway Market Dynamics:



Competitive Landscape and IoT Node and Gateway Market Share Analysis



IoT node and gateway market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to IoT node and gateway market.



Customization Available : Global IoT Node and Gateway Market



Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.



IoT Node and Gateway Market Scenario



According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for IoT node and gateway in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Dell, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 40% to 50% in the U.S. The company has gained outstanding sale through their new product development and collaboration strategy for global markets. The company has increased sales of their gateways & embedded PCs line, thereby resulting in generation of increased revenue with increased customer base. On other hand, the market for software, servers & storage and other products are increasing at a significant rate, which creates lucrative opportunities for Dell across the globe.



New IoT Node and Gateway Market Developments in 2019



- In September 2019, VOLANSYS introduced new solution for the IoT gateway market named as Z-Wave 700 enabled IoT Gateway. The new IoT gateway is compatible with the wide range of devices such as audio/video devices, home appliances, connected devices and other through Thread, ZigBee, Z-Wave, BLE and among other connectivity options. The company introduced new product for the market having compatibility with wide of range application which increased their customer base and market presence for IoT node and gateway market.



- In February 2019, Premier Farnell, distributor of the development devices introduced a new product which is Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway. This new product helped the company to increase their customer base from industrial sector by providing optimum solution to improve the network connectivity.



Important Features of the Global IOT Node And Gateway Market Report:



1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?



List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Dell, EUROTECH, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco, Advantech Co., Ltd., AAEON, ADLINK Technology Inc., ARM LIMITED, Cradlepoint, Inc, Embitel, Helium Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Intel Corporation, Lantronix, Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd, Samsara Networks, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, and VOLANSYS Technologies among othe



** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?



Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:



North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.



** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.



3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?



Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.



** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.



Global IOT Node And Gateway Market Segmentation:



By Component (Sensors, Processors, Connectivity IC, Memory Devices, and Logic Devices),



Connectivity (Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Z-Wave and Others),



Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building Automation, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Oil and Gas, Agriculture and Others),



Key Pointers Covered in the Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



- Market Size



- Parent Market Analysis



- Market Shares in different regions



- Recent Developments for Market Competitors



- Recent Market Value for Different Regions



- Sales Data for Market Competitors



- Key Vendors and Disruptors Study



- Supply Chain Competiveness



- Value Chain Analysis



Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:



To comprehend Global IOT Node And Gateway market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide IOT Node And Gateway market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico



Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.



Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.



South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.



Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.



Other important IOT Node And Gateway Market data available in this report:



- Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions



- Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.



- Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.



- Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the IOT Node And Gateway Market.



- This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the IOT Node And Gateway Market



- Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.



- Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.



