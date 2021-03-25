Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- The global IoT operating systems market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 20 Bn by 2030. The IoT operating systems market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~38% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the IoT operating systems market can be attributed to the high demand for smart IoT solutions among healthcare, manufacturing, and other growing industries. North America is anticipated to lead the global IoT operating systems market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



The IoT operating systems market is witnessing noticeable growth, owing to the growing adoption of cloud computing in IoT operating system solutions globally. IoT can benefit M2M infrastructure with unlimited storage capabilities and resources of cloud to compensate its technological constraints such as processing, storage, and energy. The cloud also offers solutions to implement IoT device service management and applications that can process the data produced. Hence, increasing use of cloud computing is expected to further lead to the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the IoT operating systems market.



Cloud computing is a model that was introduced by solution providers to provide IT services and business. The three levels of cloud computing (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS) cover a huge range of services. Apart from service delivery and computing model of storage infrastructure, various models such as software application, operating system, data, and programming is also applicable to cloud computing. The impact analysis of increasing use of cloud computing with IoT devices is likely to boost the market for IoT operating systems over the next few years.



Request Sample For More Information@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27761



IoT Operating Systems: Market Segmentation



The global IoT operating systems market has been segmented based on component, enterprise size, application, and region. In terms of component, the IoT operating systems market has been segmented into device type and professional services. Based on enterprise size, the market has been divided into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into smart building, smart manufacturing/smart factories, smart utilities, connected logistics, smart retail, smart healthcare, digital signage, IoT wearable, and capillary networks management. Demand for IoT operating systems from smart healthcare and smart manufacturing sectors are expected to rise during the forecast period.



Over the past decade, IoT operating systems have taken notable strides at a rapid pace due to advancements in technologies that support the IoT. At present, Windows and iOS are some of the most popular operating systems that are in use across the world. However, as real-time responses are imperative for IoT functions, these conventional operating systems are proving to be incompetent due to which, the development of efficient IoT operating systems is gaining noteworthy momentum. As the adoption of IoT continues to grow at an exponential pace around the world, the IoT operating systems market is currently poised to witness massive growth during the forecast period.



IoT developers across the world are increasingly investigating the potentials of various operating systems that are most compatible with the requirements of the IoT sector. At present, Linux continues to remain the most deployed operating system in a broad spectrum of computing applications. Although other operating systems, including Windows and FreeRTOS are gaining traction, Linux is expected to remain at the forefront, particularly in the first half of the forecast period.



Several companies have entered the IoT operating systems market and are increasingly investing resources in the development of advanced IoT operating systems. For instance, Amazon Web Services launched its own variant of the FreeRTOS, the Amazon FreeRTOS, which is particularly designed for immediate usability across various connected devices.



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=27761



While Free RTOS operating systems are gradually gaining ground mainly in the North American market, developers of Linux-based operating systems are on their toes and introducing new solutions to strengthen their foothold in the IoT operating systems market landscape. For instance, in 2018, Microsoft released a Linux-based Azure Sphere operating system that predominantly focuses on microcontrollers. Some of the most popular Linux-based IoT operating systems that are increasingly being used across a host of industrial sectors include Raspbian, Ubuntu, and Debian.



While Linux and FreeRTOS-based IoT operating systems are making inroads in the global IoT operating systems market, the adoption of Windows is expected to remain steady over the forecast period. While open-source software solutions such as Linux are likely to dominate the global IoT sector, open-source databases, including My SQL, Influxdb, and MongoDB are increasingly being deployed in the IoT sector.