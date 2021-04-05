Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global IoT Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include: PTC Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Accenture plc (United States), Atos (France), Altizon Systems (United States), Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States)



What is IoT Platform?

An IoT platform works on a multi-layer technology and manages, processes, and transfers the data to and from connected devices with the help of the Internet. It connects hardware, however diverse, to the cloud by using flexible connectivity options, broad data processing powers, and enterprise-grade security mechanisms. Additionally, it offers connectivity to various IoT-compatible hardware devices including mobiles, laptops, industrial control systems, wearable fitness devices, automotive telematics units, or drone units.



Market Trend:

- Growing Adoption of IoT Platform based on Advanced AI Algorithms

- Introduction to Industry-Specific Platforms will Lead to Increased Demand



Market Drivers:

- Robustly Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Data Storages

- Upsurging Number of IoT Based Connected Devices across the Globe



Challenges:

- The Death of Skilled Workforce Across the Globe

- Strong Competition and Introduction to Domestic IoT Platform Providers



IoT Platform Market Segmentation: by Type (Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management), Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking), Platform (Connectivity Platforms, M2M platforms), End Use Industry (Manufacturing, BFSI, Smart Cities & Homes, Telecommunication, IT, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, Hybrid)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



