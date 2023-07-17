IoT Security Market Size Is Expanding at 23.1% CAGR to Surpass US $59.2 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- The global IoT Security Market size is estimated at USD 20.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 59.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2023 to 2028, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



IoT controls various connected devices into a single, smart device, such as a smartphone, PC, or tablet. But for hackers, the IoT ecosystem is a world of opportunities, where billions of interconnected devices transfer and share data, creating a massive playground for tinkering, crafting, exploiting, and taking these systems to their limits. Hence, IoT security becomes essential for organizations, governments, utilities, and individuals to protect data and infrastructure.



The solution segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecasted period



IoT security solutions that are being offered include identity access management, data encryption and tokenization, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, device authentication and management, secure software and firmware update, secure communications, PKI lifecycle management, DDoS protection, security analytics, and other solutions (virtual firewall and incidence response system). These solutions enable enterprises to secure IoT devices around the world.



The IAM (Identity and Access Management) segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



Identity and access management refers to a business process framework. This framework consists of policies and technologies which help organizations control the appropriate access of all employees to technology resources. It manages attributes, such as phone numbers, email addresses, and social security numbers, and authenticates identities. IoT is gaining traction across industries due to its robust offerings. With the expanding reach of IoT, multiple end users and devices can be connected to networks. One of the main causes of cyberattacks is unauthorized access to networks through intrusions. With the help of identity access management, users in the network can be given limited access as per their requirements. This would protect networks from fraudulent events.



Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



North America has witnessed significant growth in the IoT security market, leading the market in market share. North America has led in witnessing cyberattack incidents globally. It is regarded to be the most advanced region regarding information technology security adoption and infrastructure. The rising concern to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data has enlarged government intermediacy in recent years. Numerous government industry-collaborative efforts have been considered to boost the IoT security market. Peculiar budget allocation, mandated information consulting policies, and collaboration with the private sector are expected to make North America the most lucrative market.



Market Players



The major players in the IoT Security Market are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Thales (France), Allot (Israel), Infenion (Germany), Atos (France), etc. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the IoT Security Market.



