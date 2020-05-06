IoT Security Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2026 and Focusing on Top Key Players - IBM, Intel, Infineon Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- IoT security is the process of securing Internet of Things and the network in which they are connected. In addition, organizations and individuals are looking forward for enabling IoT enabled devices in their systems and processes, owing to which there has been an increase of various malicious activities, which drives the growth of the IoT security market. Furthermore, IoT security helps in finding different vulnerabilities in IoT devices and helps in securing the unprotected and unsecured devices and services from various virus, hacks, and attacks. In addition, it provides integrated solution which helps in delivering protection, visibility, and segmentation throughout the entire network infrastructure of IoT devices.



Increase in the number of ransomware attacks on various IoT devices and rise in number of IoT security regulations among the developing economies drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in malware and phishing threats among different enterprises propels the growth of the market. However, budget constraints among organizations and expensive IoT security solutions hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need for IoT security solution and adoption of IoT security solutions by various developing nations is expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.



Major Key Players of the IoT Security Market are:

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom, Gemalto NV, Fortinet Inc., SecuriThings, Palo Alto Networks Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



The global IoT security market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, product type, security type, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In terms of product type the market is classified into device authentication & management, identity access & management, intrusion detection system & intrusion prevention system, data encryption & tokenization and others. By security type, the market is categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others. As per industry vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, healthcare and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global IoT Security consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the IoT Security market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global IoT Security manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the IoT Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Security Market Size

2.2 IoT Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT Security Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT Security Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT Security Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT Security Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, IoT Security industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



