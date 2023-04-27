NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide IoT Solutions for Energy Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide IoT Solutions for Energy market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are IBM (United States), Actility (France), ABB (Switzerland), SAP (Germany), Cisco Systems (United States), Siemens (Germany), Intel (United States), AGT International (Switzerland), Altair Engineering (United States), Flutura (United States).



The IoT based solution for the energy industry helps in energy management that included planning & management for energy consumption from commercial and industrial sectors. As energy is one of the crucial business. With the increase in energy costs, growing demand, strict enforcement there is a growing demand for these solutions. This solution provides benefits including a reduction in energy bills, enhance efficiency, reduced carbon footprints, and others.



Opportunities:

- Growing Demand of System Integrators

- Rise in Awareness of IoT and Artificial Intelligence in the Energy Industry



Influencing Market Trend

- The Rise in Market Competency

- Increase in Research and Development



Market Drivers

- Rising Occurrences of Cyberattacks

- The Rise in Health and Safety of Employees



Challenges:

- The Slowdown in Economy Because of this Covid-19 Impact



Analysis by Application (Oil and Gas, Coal Mining, Smart Grid), Components (Platform, Solutions, Services), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Network Technology (Cellular Network, Satellite Network, Radio Network, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [IBM (United States), Actility (France), ABB (Switzerland), SAP (Germany), Cisco Systems (United States), Siemens (Germany), Intel (United States), AGT International (Switzerland), Altair Engineering (United States), Flutura (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global IoT Solutions for Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



