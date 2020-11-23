IoT Technology Enhances the Rental Experience

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Nowadays, virtually every modern building system, including heating, ventilation, lighting, and protection, has the technology to facilitate Internet connection and remote management, rendering today's multifamily buildings more economical to operate and maintain and more convenient for tenants. Smart thermostats permit residents to monitor the temperature in their home wherever an Internet connection is present, while smart locks slowly overtake the requirements for keys as residents can enter and exit their residence by simply touching a button. These locks ca go as far as allowing a person to make authorized deliveries and leave packages safely inside the home or unit.



IoT benefits tenants as much as landlords do. These smart devices add considerable comfort for tenants and can boost their quality of life while landlords also benefit. With IoT technologies, lowered cooling costs, faster reaction to repair demands, smoother change of locks when a tenant goes out, making an AI know when a tenant is late on rent can all be encouraged.



