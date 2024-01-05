IoT Telecom Services Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2024 -- The Latest research coverage on IoT Telecom Services Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in IoT Telecom Services Market:-

AT&T, Inc. (United States), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Verizon Communications, Inc. (United States), Aeris (United States), China Mobile Ltd. (China), Vodafone Group PLC. (United Kingdom), T-Mobile USA, Inc. (United States), Sprint Corporation (United States),



Telecoms use the IoT for delivering products and services that provides additional value to existing network. They use separate networks for IoT platforms which can be used as foundation for developers and businesses. There are two protocol technologies which telecoms use to connect IoT devices to their networks that are LTE-M and narrow band IoT (NB-IoT). These protocols have low-bandwidth, low-power, low-cost, and optimised for connecting IoT devices to cellular networks. Moreover, various telecoms which support and use IoT devices have roaming capabilities where devices can connect to a cellular network.



On 12th December 2019, Nokia has signed an agreement with TIM for providing Internet of Things services to customers in Brazil. This acquisition will help to capture IoT opportunities more faster and securely

On 4th June 2019, Huawei has completed the acquisition of Vokord which is Moscow based tech security company.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Smart Building and Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Industrial Manufacturing and Automation, Vehicle Telematics, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Smart Healthcare), Network Management Solution (Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization, Network Traffic Management, Network Security Management), Technology (Cellular Technologies, LPWAN, NB-IoT, RF-Based), Service Type (Business Consulting Services, Device and Application Management Services, Installation and Integration Services, IoT Billing and Subscription Management, M2M Billing Management)



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Telco Cloud

Emerging Low-Power High-Range NB-IoT Technology which Empowers Telecom Operators



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Smart Technology and Distributed Applications

Evolution of Wireless Networks



Market Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of Smart Connected Devices and Internet

Growing Need for Smart Network Bandwidth Management in Communications



Challenges:

Issues in Interoperability and Data Management



