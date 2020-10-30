Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global IoT Telecom Services Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global IoT Telecom Services effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Players in This Report Include:

AT&T, Inc. (United States), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Verizon Communications, Inc. (United States), Aeris (United States), China Mobile Ltd. (China), Vodafone Group PLC. (United Kingdom), T-Mobile USA, Inc. (United States), Sprint Corporation (United States)



AMA released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Global IoT Telecom Services Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.



The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this IoT Telecom Services market analysis report suggests strategies Vendors can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.



Brief Overview on IoT Telecom Services:

Telecoms use the IoT for delivering products and services that provides additional value to existing network. They use separate networks for IoT platforms which can be used as foundation for developers and businesses. There are two protocol technologies which telecoms use to connect IoT devices to their networks that are LTE-M and narrow band IoT (NB-IoT). These protocols have low-bandwidth, low-power, low-cost, and optimised for connecting IoT devices to cellular networks. Moreover, various telecoms which support and use IoT devices have roaming capabilities where devices can connect to a cellular network.



Market Segmentation and Data Breakdown:

Study by Application (Smart Building and Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Industrial Manufacturing and Automation, Vehicle Telematics, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Smart Healthcare), Network Management Solution (Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization, Network Traffic Management, Network Security Management), Technology (Cellular Technologies, LPWAN, NB-IoT, RF-Based), Service Type (Business Consulting Services, Device and Application Management Services, Installation and Integration Services, IoT Billing and Subscription Management, M2M Billing Management)



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Penetration of Smart Connected Devices and Internet

- Growing Need for Smart Network Bandwidth Management in Communications



Market Trends:

- Rising Adoption of Telco Cloud

- Emerging Low-Power High-Range NB-IoT Technology which Empowers Telecom Operators



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global IoT Telecom Services Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of IoT Telecom Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the IoT Telecom Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the IoT Telecom Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the IoT Telecom Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the IoT Telecom Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the IoT Telecom Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global IoT Telecom Services market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global IoT Telecom Services market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global IoT Telecom Services market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

