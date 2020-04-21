Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- IoT utilities market share has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the rising energy consumption globally along with the deployment of IoT to a massive extent in the utilities sector. The implementation of this technology has aided utility companies to monitor real-time power consumption by efficiently improving connectivity, and communication between smart meters and sensors. Moreover, growing demand for enhancing the operational efficiency in the sector will positively stimulate the industry demand.



Some of the notable players of the IoT utilities market include ABB Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Osisoft, LLC, SAP SE.



It is estimated that global IoT utilities market will surpass USD 15 billion by 2024. Growing adoption of cloud platforms across the utility sector along with favorable government policies for smart grid modernization across several countries including China, U.S., India, and UK will provide lucrative opportunities to IoT utilities industry. With increasingly rapid mobile connectivity speeds, smart meters offer real-time information on energy consumption as well as on transmission.



The consistent development of smart grids and the adoption of IoT devices in large numbers have increased the deployment of modern equipment to manage numerous functions. The introduction of complex devices to upgrade the electric grid and increasing need for monitoring facilities located in areas inaccessible manually is anticipated to fuel IoT utilities market outlook.



Numerous companies are planning to utilize IoT extensively in the coming years to lessen power consumption across end-use sectors such as transportation and electric. Rising implementation of sensors at multiple checks points to gain clear visibility into each and every equipment and processes will favor the product demand.



Reports estimate that Asia Pacific IoT utilities market is expected to witness considerable proceeds over the forthcoming years. The rising development of smart cities and construction activities in the emerging economies along with escalating demand for smart meters will help transform IoT applications in utility across the region.



Growing adoption of digital technology with high government funding for the power segment will certainly stimulate industry growth as well as increase the consumption rate in the near future. In addition, North America IoT utilities market will expand significantly due to mass awareness regarding the various benefits of IoT technology and increasing implementation of advanced infrastructure.



The rapid development of smart grids and deployment of smart meters by many utilities across the world to meet the rising energy demand has considerably improved. Digitalization has also become a significant key to new distribution technologies for providing superior quality service and lesser emissions.



The changing trends in terms of smart infrastructure coupled with extensive R&D investments by the companies will certainly intensify product demand, thereby driving IoT utilities market share over the next few years.



The competitive spectrum of IoT utilities market comprises the big shots such as Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies Company Limited, Intel Corporation, and Honeywell International Incorporation, striving to bring about up-to-the-minute technological advancements that would have a commendable impact on the revenue of this business space. In the years to come, IoT utilities industry is likely to have firmly established itself amidst the realm of IoT influenced business spheres. Aided by extensive R&D investments, IoT utilities industry will, in all probability, carve out a profitable growth path over the forthcoming seven years, with a target valuation of USD 15 billion by 2024.



