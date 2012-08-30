Iowa Mental Health Facility Honored With Patriotic Employer Award

Fairfield, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Every day, the United States service men and women put their lives in danger to protect Americans from the threat of terrorism, both foreign and domestic, as well as a number of other potential hazards. Given their commitment, bravery and selflessness, they deserve to be treated like the heroes they are by both members of the community as well as by the companies in which they are employed.



Iowa mental health facility, Optimae LifeServices, was recently honored with a Patriotic Employer award from the Office of Secretary of Defense. Presented by the Iowa and National Committees for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and represented by volunteer and Veterans Employment Specialist Ted Hall, the award recognized Optimae LifeServices as a company that supports and values the military service of their employees.



The mental health Des Moines company was nominated for the Patriotic Employer award by long time employee and National Guard member Dan Kline. In his nomination submission letter, Kline discussed his experience with Optimae LifeServices and how supportive they have been of his military demands throughout his employment with the company.



Prior to his deployment in August 2010, Kline had to go to Army Schools and other training courses that required him to be away from the office. According to Kline, Optimae LifeServices encouraged him and provided him with a flexible work schedule to suit his needs prior, during and after his deployment.



Kline said, “During my deployment, they kept in touch with me and upon my returning I had my old job waiting for me with new opportunities. They welcomed me back with open arms and were very supportive in helping me get back to work by offering new training if needed and time to get reintegrated within the company.”



Optimae LifeServices says they are honored to have received the award and truly honored to employ Kline.



The company states, “Optimae welcomed the opportunity to be At his Side and On his Side when he is serving in the National Guard. As a valuable member of the Optimae LifeServices team, he is appreciated for the work he does here and the work he does serving our country.”



As one of the top mental health facilities in Iowa, Optimae LifeServices strives to provide families and customers with the help and support they need. The company features a range of services, including community support, home health services, mental health services and supported employment services.



The company’s mental health waiver assures customers receive the highest level of assistance.



For more information, visit http://www.optimaelifeservices.com/



About Optimae LifeServices

For more than 22 years, Optimae LifeServices has been providing people throughout Central and Southeast Iowa with a comprehensive range of customer-driven services, from outpatient mental health services and home health services to behavioral health services and community support. Optimae LifeServices focuses on helping clients live their lives to the fullest.