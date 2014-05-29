Iowa State Alumni Shea McGrath Returns from Spain as Respected Photographer

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- After travelling throughout Europe and photographing weddings and portraits of people from all over the world, it is time to return home the United States. The adventure will continue and more global weddings and photoshoots are already scheduled. My clients throughout the United States, of all ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientation, have asked me to photograph their special life moments over the next two years. More than half the weekends in the next twelve months are booked, but am so excited to bring the portfolio of my European photography to new clients at home. While I apprenticed photography during my senior year at Iowa State University, it never occurred to me that this passion would become my life’s work. It is a thrill and an honor to have captured so much appreciation and recognition for my work as an international photographer.



About Shea McGrath Photography

Shea McGrath Photography (http://www.sheamcgrath.com) is a professional photography company specializing in natural light photography helping people to celebrate life events such as weddings, graduations, engagements, Bar Mitzvahs & Bat Mitzvahs, Quinceañeras, and all lifestyle celebrations. After graduating from Iowa State University in May of 2013, Shea McGrath launched on an extensive photographic tour of Europe including Ireland, Turkey, Scandanavia, and Spain. McGrath was based in Madrid for the past year where her talent and services as a leading photographer, particularly of weddings, captured continental attention. She returns to Iowa in June 2014 where her parents reside, along with her younger sister and brother. She is currently accepting bookings through 2016; demand for her services is so great that reservations and deposits to hold her time are suggested no later than July 2014. Schedule a wedding consultation or photo session with Shea here: http://www.sheamcgrath.com/contact.html



shea@sheamcgrath.com

Twitter @shea_photograph

Instagram @sheamcgrathphotography



Shea McGrath Photography

www.sheamcgrath.com

Shea McGrath

Photographer

shea@sheamcgrath.com

Twitter @shea_photograph

712-259-5130