IP Communication: Fast Access to MS Exchange from ANDTEK GmbH

Hallbergmoos, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- ANDTEK GmbH has developed a tool that can be used to directly integrate data from MS Exchange directly into a Cisco Communications Manager environment, allowing Exchange users to continue using their existing data in the ANDTEK Unified Communications network without having to re-enter or manually synchronize it. E-mails, contacts and addresses can be managed, and dates agreed, on the IP telephone and/or PC. Switchboard operators have quick access to notices, tasks and documents, optimizing their work.



The integration of contact data from Exchange into the ANDTEK Unified Communications network shows its strengths at the point of transition in particular, with the fast and competent processing of queries.



Conveyance via IP telephone and/or PC means that employees have all dates are available at a glance and can give the caller detailed information without having to ask a colleague. For example: a call reaches company head offices and the caller would like to speak with a certain company employee. Using a search tool, the switchboard operator sees immediately whether and when the required employee is reachable – no further inquiry is needed. If required, the switchboard operator has access to detailed information on the required employee (holiday, parental leave, notices applicable to the query etc.) and can pass these on to the caller.



Data searches and access to contact information from Exchange that has been integrated into the Unified Communications network takes place within seconds via IP telephone and/or PC. Data is administered centrally and efficiently via a web-based interface.



For text copy and pictures please visit http://www.fuchs-pressedienst.de



About ANDTEK GmbH

ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK’s IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



Further Information:

ANDTEK GmbH

Roland Russwurm

Am Soeldnermoos 17

85399 Hallbergmoos

phone: +49 (0) 8 11 95 94 96 0

fax: +49 (0) 8 11 95 94 676

press@andtek.com

http://www.andtek.com



Press Contact:

Fuchs Pressedienst und Partner, Journalisten PartG

Franz Xaver Fuchs

Narzissenstr. 3 b

86343 Koenigsbrunn

phone: +49 (0) 82 31 609 35 36

fax: +49 (0) 82 31 609 35 37

info@fuchs-pressedienst.de

www.fuchs-pressedienst.de



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=9187



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net