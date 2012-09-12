IP Communication for Corporations With Character

Hallbergmoos, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Extreme reliability and dependability, as well as high scalability and central manageability distinguish the IP communication solutions from ANDTEK GmbH. Many large companies and corporations rely on the unified communication specialists from Munich.



Corporations Love Competence



Multinational corporations with over 100,000 employees such as insurance companies, financial service providers or car manufacturers place the highest value on experience and competence when selecting providers of IP communication solutions.



Since with thousands of workstations, enormous amounts of data are continuously generated. The complexity of the respective communication systems thereby increases, which raises their susceptibility to errors. Especially with distributed systems over various locations.



In addition to the corresponding scalability, IP communication solutions for corporations must guarantee very high reliability. An eventual communication failure involving 1000 employees, for example, can have disastrous effects in just a short time.



With increasing complexity, IT compliance is also becoming more important. The IP communication solution must not only function, but comply with legal regulations and internal company guidelines as well (security, availability, manageability).



Competent Partner for Comprehensive IP Solutions



The Munich company, ANDTEK GmbH provides over 10 years of design and integration know-how in modern IP communication and can draw from a wealth of experience.



Over the last years, the unified communications specialist has, for example, provided several large companies with its attendant console solution "AND Desktop AC" for large customer data banks and CRM systems.



This software is tailored especially for enterprises with over 100,000 employees. External calls are securely routed to the correct workstation. Thanks to the intelligent search function ("multiple cross reference"), which participant is located in which subsidiary, in which department and in which office can be determined in seconds. This is extremely valuable when for example, a specific telephone station is busy or unmanned and an alternative contact person must be quickly located.



In addition to numerous data sources, employees can among other things, search and access very large data sources containing hundreds of thousands of entries with lightning speed – via IP telephone, Web browser or PC.



Since many different data banks and directories are used in large companies, the user can search several data sources in parallel without having to worry about their origin. Even formatted data such as telephone numbers with/without country or area codes, or special characters pose no problem.



The "AND Desktop AC" attendant console solution is also available as a Braille-display workstation. Blind and visually impaired personnel can therefore use all the functions of this flexible attendant console as well – in a call center or reception desk for example.



Tailored Call Distribution for Thousands of Agents



Because of its scalability and central manageability, the call distribution software from ANDTEK „Contact Center" is virtually predestined for large companies. The software can be phone-based and used as a CTI variant. The agent sees the status of the other agents in his group in real time (e.g. number of employees logged in, availability quota, and number of calls waiting).



Generali Deutschland Informatik Services GmbH (GDIS) routes incoming calls to around 1,400 employees in 5 different locations. With a sales volume of around 370 million euros, the company is a leading developer of information systems in Germany.



Support – Only the Best is Enough



Businesses that wish to integrate IP communication company-wide need a competent partner, which – like ANDTEK GmbH – have proven IP communication expertise and provide support during installation with advice and assistance. Such as when integrating various basic services, or checking the bandwidth distribution and delay times over the network ("Quality of Service")



IP Communication – Virtual and as a Cloud Application



In addition to a physical server, the complete portfolio of unified communication system from ANDTEK GmbH can also be operated in combination with a virtual server that is imbedded in the physical company server. Companies can then react more flexibly to changing demands of internal communication, bundle IT resources and utilize the capacity of the physical server more efficiently.



ANDTEK also implements unified communication services as cloud applications. Businesses can therefore use unified communication services flexibly, regionally independent, immediately and as needed to calculable costs – without internal infrastructure and IT personnel.



For text copy and pictures please visit http://www.fuchs-pressedienst.de



ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK's IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



