IP Geolocation Solutions Market to Reach a Valuation of US $4.5 Bn by 2027

The dawn of the digital era, the IP geolocation solutions market has witnessed considerable growth. Moreover, as demand for online solutions continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, software developers are in the process of rolling out innovative solutions to automate the redundant manual processes and streamline workflow models. As IP geolocation continues to head towards the mainstream, mobile applications are increasingly using these systems to collect geolocation data to pinpoint the geographical location of a device connected to the Internet. These factors are playing a crucial role in the development of the IP geolocation solutions market, which is on course to reach a value of ~US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2020.



Digital Era Marks Beginning of Geo Ad Targeting and Advertising

Due to significant advancements made by IP geolocation solutions, geo advertising has garnered noteworthy popularity in recent times - a trend that is set to continue through the entirety of the forecast period. Brands are leveraging the advantages of location-based advertising such as pay per click campaigns, organic searches, and banner ads to tap into their target audience. Moreover, IP geolocation solutions have emerged as one of the most critical components, which marketers can rely on for their location-based marketing campaigns.



The adoption of IP geolocation solutions is on the rise, as geo ad targeting offers businesses significant cost benefits. Apart from being a cost-effective solution and enabling marketers to run ads in the specified location, geo advertising also plays an important role in enabling brands to reach their target audience effectively. This is expected to drive the IP geolocation solutions market during the forecast period. Moreover, demand for IP geolocation solutions for ad targeting is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period, as more brands are leaning toward advanced automation platforms to reach their geolocation-based marketing objectives.



