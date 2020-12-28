IP Moment Wins India Best Brand Award and India Best Quality Leadership Award 2020

New Delhi City, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- IP Moment, a famous consulting and outsourcing Intellectual Property company has won the India500 best brand award 2020 recently. The India best 500 brand was awarded to IP Moment in the recognition of its quality excellence. Besides winning the India best 500 brand award, the founder of the IP Moment,Dr. Paresh C. Dave has won India 500 Quality Leaders Award 2020. Both awards reflect the dedication of Dr. Paresh C. Dave to his profession.



For the last three years, IP Moment is winning different awards in the recognition of its excellent quality services. In 2018 and 2019, the IPMoment has declared among "20 Most Promising Patent & Trademark Law Firm in India", by a reputed magazine, Silicon India. This year, IP Moment has won two awards, the India 500 Best Brand Award, and India 500 Best Leadership Award 2020.



The India500 Best Brand Award and India 500 Best Leadership Award 2020 was awarded by a company "India 5000 Business Awards". India 5000 is a research group, initiated and organized by Benchmark Trust, which has created a platform by doing research and recognition for 5000 best MSME (Micro Small Medium Enterprises) in quality output. The awards selection process follows a research methodology based on entries and nominations. The final winner procedure is done through considering quality parameters and guidelines from the jury board which comprises of renowned personalities from various walks of life.The excellence of IP Moment has been recognized by this very prominent platform. IP Moment has achieved a new milestone by winning an award in the excellence quality category.



Dr. Dave is an intellectual property rights expert and author of two books on intellectual property rights. He has the vision to bring, "ONE IP MOMENT IN EVERY ONE's LIFE".



To turn his vision into reality, Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave has established IP Moment in 2016. IP moment is a specialized consulting and outsourcing firm that is providing end to end intellectual property services. IP is providing services in intellectual property management, patent, intellectual property rights training, trademark, IP consultancy, and start-ups consultancy. IP has provided its services to numerous international organizations based in America, Australia, Canada, and Indian. IP Moment is also collaborating with various non-profit organizations and researcher association.



Under the leadership of Dr. Dave,IP Moment has accomplished numerous remarkable milestones including gaining popularity among young innovators, academia, and civil society. Dr. Dave has trained hundreds of people on intellectual property rights. He has helped different organizations to create awareness of intellectual property rights among the general public. Dr. Paresh has also published two books on Intellectual Property Rights or IPR have helped in the integration of its importance in the society.



