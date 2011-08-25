IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Applications: Moving Beyond Voice over LTE (VoLTE) - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announced the addition of 'IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Applications: Moving Beyond Voice over LTE (VoLTE)' market report to its offering.



IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is based on an integrated open-system architecture format and supports an extensive range of IP-based services over both packet and circuit switched networks through the deployment of wireless and fixed access technologies; it has the potential to support ambitious rich user experiences. Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous Long Term Evolution (LTE) coverage.



Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity. Incumbent carriers leverage IMS, SDP, and other NGN technologies to offer their own differentiating capabilities and service offerings. Network operators must leverage IMS, SDP, and other NGN technologies to offer their own differentiating capabilities and service offerings.



This report evaluates the challenges and opportunities for network operators deploying and operating Voice over LTE (VoLTE). One of the business challenges discussed is anticipated future voice margin erosion due to a variety of factors. The report analyzes the need for carriers to deploy Value-added Service (VAS) applications in support of VoLTE as well as differentiating non-voice services. It evaluates key IMS/LTE applications including business drivers and anticipated challenges and opportunities. The report also includes a revenue forecast for IMS/LTE applications for 2011 to 2016.



Report Benefits:



IMS/LTE application revenue forecast for 2011 to 2016

Understand the business drivers and revenue potential for applications

Understand the challenges in VoLTE and the need for IMS/LTE applications

Identify the key IMS/LTE applications that the incumbent network operators must deploy



Audience:



System integrators will better ascertain the value of the market size for IMS

Wireless and wireline operators will gain insights into the value provided by IMS and its implications to their business

Telecom network infrastructure vendors will assess the importance of establishing or maintaining their presence among IMS stakeholders



