New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market report gives a comprehensive overview of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market scenario to present accurate forecasts of the upcoming years with special focus on the competitive landscape, market segmentation, current and emerging trends, and strategic recommendations to help readers gain a robust footing in the market. The report also focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with descriptive company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.



Market Size – USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.7% between 2019 and 2026, Market Trends – Increase network infrastructure around the globe and reduced CAPEX



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Ribbon Communications (US), Samsung (South Korea), Mavenir (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), Athonet (Italy), Cirpack (France), Cisco (US), CommVerge Solutions (China), Dialogic (US), Interop Technologies (US), Italtel (Italy), Metaswitch (UK), Radisys (US), and WIT Software (Portugal).



The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is segmented as follows:



Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)



Product

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Integration and Development

Training and Support

Managed Services



Telecom Operator (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)



Mobile Operators

Fixed Operator



Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)



Call Session Control Function (CSCF)

Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

Signaling Gateway (SGW)

Media Gateway Control Function (MGCF)

Media Resource Functions (MRF)



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market.



