New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.79 billion in 2019 to USD 3.71 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Low Operational Expenses (OPEX) and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), and the growth of the network infrastructure and rise in the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers are the major factors driving the IMS market.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Ribbon Communications (US), Samsung (South Korea), Mavenir (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), Athonet (Italy), Cirpack (France), Cisco (US), CommVerge Solutions (China), Dialogic (US), Interop Technologies (US), Italtel (Italy), Metaswitch (UK), Radisys (US), and WIT Software (Portugal).



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)s market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:



Telecom Operator (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)



Mobile Operators

Fixed Operator



Functions (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)



Call Session Control Function (CSCF)

Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

Signaling Gateway (SGW)

Media Gateway Control Function (MGCF)

Media Resource Functions (MRF)



Regional Outlook of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) industry

Analysis of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



