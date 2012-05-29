IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) : The Market for Applications & Services 2012-2017

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- This report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the role of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) in implementing rich multimedia applications. This report evaluates a variety of IMS market opportunities and places emphasis on a few key applications including:



- Video Calls

- Unified Messaging

- Push-to-Talk

- Wireless Wireline Convergence

- Online Gaming

- Video-on-Demand



The above applications are analyzed with respect to the following aspects:



- Key deliverables of the applications

- Traditional implementation methodologies

- Key IMS enabled implementation value additions

- Implementation case studies

- Subscriber revenue forecasts for 2011 to 2016

- Geographical distribution of the subscriber revenues



The report also evaluates the following potential IMS applications:



- Presence (as an enabling capability)

- Universal Prepay

- Dynamic Address Book

- Rich Calls

- Push-to-X

- IMS and Advertising

- Services Blending



The report is divided into the following chapters:



Chapter 2 provides an overview of IMS, business and technology drivers, components as well as the role of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)

Chapter 3 evaluates the market and technology drivers behind IMS

Chapter 4 details the contribution of IMS enhancements in the implementation of individual rich multimedia applications

Chapter 5 analyzes IMS application introduction strategies

Chapter 6 provides a market research survey of the current state for IMS in the telecommunications industry

Chapter 7 provides a solution strategy analysis of IMS and WiMAX

Chapter 8 evaluates the relationship between IMS and SDP

Chapter 9 analyzes the emerging VNO business model relative to IMS

Chapter 10 lists the activities of major vendors in IMS enabled application solutions

Chapter 11 provides network operator recommendations

Chapter 12 forecasts the size of subscriber revenues of IMS enabled implementations for the duration 2011 to 2016.

Chapter 13 provides a summary and recommendations

Chapter 14 is an appendix with a variety of supporting information about IMS and its impacts



Wireless and wireline operators will gain insights into the value provided by IMS and its implications to their business

Telecom network infrastructure vendors will assess the importance of establishing or maintaining their presence among IMS stakeholders

System integrators will better ascertain the value of the market size for IMS"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/IP-Multimedia-Subsystem-IMS-The-Market-for-Applications-and-Services-2012-2017-report-538507