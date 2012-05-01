New Computer Technology market report from MindCommerce: "IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) : The Market for Applications & Services 2012-2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- This report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the role of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) in implementing rich multimedia applications. This report evaluates a variety of IMS market opportunities and places emphasis on a few key applications including:
- Video Calls
- Unified Messaging
- Push-to-Talk
- Wireless Wireline Convergence
- Online Gaming
- Video-on-Demand
The above applications are analyzed with respect to the following aspects:
- Key deliverables of the applications
- Traditional implementation methodologies
- Key IMS enabled implementation value additions
- Implementation case studies
- Subscriber revenue forecasts for 2011 to 2016
- Geographical distribution of the subscriber revenues
The report also evaluates the following potential IMS applications:
- Presence (as an enabling capability)
- Universal Prepay
- Dynamic Address Book
- Rich Calls
- Push-to-X
- IMS and Advertising
- Services Blending
The report is divided into the following chapters:
- Chapter 2 provides an overview of IMS, business and technology drivers, components as well as the role of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)
- Chapter 3 evaluates the market and technology drivers behind IMS
- Chapter 4 details the contribution of IMS enhancements in the implementation of individual rich multimedia applications
- Chapter 5 analyzes IMS application introduction strategies
- Chapter 6 provides a market research survey of the current state for IMS in the telecommunications industry
- Chapter 7 provides a solution strategy analysis of IMS and WiMAX
- Chapter 8 evaluates the relationship between IMS and SDP
- Chapter 9 analyzes the emerging VNO business model relative to IMS
- Chapter 10 lists the activities of major vendors in IMS enabled application solutions
- Chapter 11 provides network operator recommendations
- Chapter 12 forecasts the size of subscriber revenues of IMS enabled implementations for the duration 2011 to 2016.
- Chapter 13 provides a summary and recommendations
- Chapter 14 is an appendix with a variety of supporting information about IMS and its impacts
Target Audience:
- Wireless and wireline operators will gain insights into the value provided by IMS and its implications to their business
- Telecom network infrastructure vendors will assess the importance of establishing or maintaining their presence among IMS stakeholders
- System integrators will better ascertain the value of the market size for IMS
