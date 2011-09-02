iPad 2 Coming Soon to Vodafone Australia

North Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2011 -- Vodafone Australia today announced it will offer iPad 2 with Wi-Fi + 3G and also dedicated data plans for iPad 2 in the coming weeks. iPad 2 is the next generation of Apple's magical device for browsing the web, reading and sending email, enjoying photos, watching videos, listening to music, playing games, reading ebooks and much more. The amazing new iPad 2 improves on the original iPad by being thinner, lighter and faster, all while maintaining the same incredible 10 hours of battery life. For more information about iPad 2 please visit http://www.apple.com/ipad/.