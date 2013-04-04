iPad Game Smashes Together Superheroes and Aliens in Tiny Crasher 2

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Who knew superheroes had their own planet? That's why no one ever sees superheroes standing in line at the grocery store. But Heroes Planet is under attack from alien super raiders known as Tiny Crashers. The superheros fight back with all their super-powers and weapons, but the aliens have a sizable cache of weapons themselves. The aim of the game is to give players hours of new experiences using a huge variety of weapons and powers.



"Tiny Crasher 2 - War at the Super Hero Temple" is an iPad only game developed in a collaboration between TLC Productions (aka GR8iPhoneGames) based in S. California and DND Arts, an independent video/mobile game development studio.



A return to old style arcade game play, the Tiny Crasher 2 iPad game plays by moving the alien invader (Crasher) around the screen, avoiding the wrath of the superheroes and their weapons, while chipping away, block by block at the superheroes with the many weapons at the alien's disposal.



Here are some of the iPad game features in Tiny Crasher 2 - War at the Super Hero Temple



- Destroyer Balls - Tiny Crashers main weapon. Put it on Fire or make it Explosive or even have it split in three - tripling the destructive power!

- 12 Weapons to choose from to help gain control of the Heroes Planet. Also all weapons are upgradable for even more Fire Power

- 40 Superheroes to choose from that stand in the way between the Tiny Crashers and control of the Planet

- 30 Mission Levels to complete and improve your Ranking in the Tiny Crasher Space Army

- Comic Book included so you can find out the story of the Tiny Crashers

- Game Center Support

- 6 Leaderboards to find out who is the Best Tiny Crasher

- 10 Achievements to challenge your friends and try to Crush them



A YouTube video demonstrates a few of the features and basic play of this iPad game: http://youtu.be/bQXfCksATqg



Tiny Crasher 2 was designed for great iPad game fun that the whole family can enjoy. Players will be taken back to the video arcade days when one quarter after another was inserted trying to shoot out the pixels in hopes of destroying the enemy! But in Tiny Crashers 2! No quarters required for this iPad game.



