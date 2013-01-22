iPad Mini Now Supported for 4ASoft Shop Go and 4ASoft Resto

Gent, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- BVBA Architektura, a leading developer of POS solutions for retails and restaurants, today announced the support of iPad mini for their applications: 4ASoft Resto and 4ASoft Shop Go.



Due the rapid popularity growth of iPad Mini, 4ASoft developers decided to adapt the POS program interfaces to its size resolution.



“We've noticed that some of our clients, especially restaurant owners, hesitated to use iOS devices for taking orders because of the iPad weight or the iPod screen size, the new iPad Mini is a perfect compromise between weight and screen size, it's comfortable for the eyes and performs all tasks perfectly thanks Apple innovative technologies.”- said Alexandra Milo, marketing director, BVBA Architektura.



Advanced built-in wi-fi technology allows to update the information and provide the back-office synchronization up to twice as fast as any previous-generation iPad.



The support of iPad mini will bring new opportunities in restaurant and retail management spheres.



Pricing and availability.



The price for 4ASoft Shop Go installed on the iPad mini starts at 949 EUR ex. VAT for the first licence and 149 euro ex. VAT for additional licences. 4ASoft Resto starts from 949 EUR ex.VAT.



About BVBA Architektura

BVBA Architektura is a developer of iPad and iPod POS solutions with high-end functionality at a cost-effective price for restaurants and retails.



Media contact:

Alexandra Milo

a.milo@4asoft.com

Ottergemsesteenweg 291,

Gent 9000, Belgium.

Tel: +32 9 222 51 41

http://www.4asoft.com



