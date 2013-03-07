iPad Video Lessons Teach Best Tips and Tricks to Use iPad

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The iPad Video Lessons are designed for people who have invested their money to buy the revered tablet PC from Apple Inc. but wish that they could do a lot more with it than just check emails and listen to songs. It is a downloadable program consisting of 100 plus videos which share tips, tricks and techniques on how to get the best out of an iPad.



Apple's iPad was launched in late 2010. The number of iPad users has grown to 70 million today. Sources predict that Apple Inc. will hit a sales total of 90 million iPads by the end of 2014. iPads became the talk of the tech-savvy community even before it was due to be released.



iPad Video Lessons Review



High expectations from a brand such as Apple Inc. has attracted more people to buy its latest range of tablet PCs. Although most users who used the product were prior users of iPods or Macbooks, it wasn't hard for them to grasp the likes of iPad. However there were also people who bought iPads for the first time with no experience of using previous Apple products and were at a loss when they found out that the iPad came without an instruction manual.



iPad Pete, the genius behind iPad Video Lessons was one such person who thought that people could use a little more help with their devices than just trying to guess the functions, tips and shortcuts. He accepted the challenge and by brainstorming with other iPad users, reading and researching online, created a series of interactive, easy to understand videos which clarify the many problems users may face with their iPad.



About iPad Video Lessons

The kit includes videos based on 9 modules. The first is an introductory module which explains all the functions an iPad can perform. The second module explains shortcuts, tips and tricks to better use the device. The third module describes how to send and receive email with the iPad. The rest of the modules give detailed accounts of using maps, watching and organizing photos and videos, listening to music and podcasts, creating playlists etc. One important feature of these videos is that users can play, rewind, pause, and re-play until they get a grasp of the lessons. All the apps and their uses have been discussed clearly and in simple language which makes iPad Video Lessons a treat for all ages of tech-savvy iPad users.



Download iPad Video Lessons