iPad4-Release.net Reveals the Truth About the New iPad 4

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Apple released their first iPad back in April 2010, and since then, has taken a strong hold on the competitive tablet PC marketplace. In fact Apple sold over three million iPads in the first 80 days and currently maintains a 73% share of the tablet PC market.



Since then, Apple has made several updates to the iPad, with the current model being the iPad 3, released this year. However, there’s rumours going round this won’t be the only release for the year and that the iPad 4 will also be released in 2012.



Finding the truth amongst these rumours isn’t easy, iPad4-Release.net has been created to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the iPad 4. First launched in October 2011, the iPad 4 Release site aims to provide iPad fans with the most up to date facts, not just rumours, on the new iPad 4.



A spokesperson for the site puts it very simply, “iPad4-Release.net was created so people can get the latest information about iPad 4 release date, rumors, news and more!”



The site contains a plethora of detailed editorial content on all aspects of the iPad, the iPad 4 and other Apple products. The site’s clean, crisp layout makes it very easy for people to navigate the site. The main menu helps to divide the content into several key category areas. These include iPad Accessories, iOS, iPad 3, iPad 4, iPhone, iPhone 5, News and Reviews.



There’s also a sidebar which not only contains a library of the most recent editorial articles on the site, but also features in depth, official videos from various news sources, ensuring visitors to the site have the latest information available to them.



A spokesperson explains the site in a bit more detail, “iPad4-release.net is for people who want the latest news about the iPad 4. Our goal is to provide high quality content and news about Apple and the iPad 4. We really enjoy interacting with our visitors so we encourage visitors to leave comments or send us. We are also determined that consumers will find out the iPad 4 release date here first!"



About iPad 4 Release

iPad 4 Release is a site that’s dedicated to providing an all-in-one resource for those wanting to know more about not just the iPad 4 & when it will be released, but also the popular iPhone and older versions of the iPad. For more information please visit: http://www.ipad4-release.net