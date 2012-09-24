New Products Expand Tablet Functionality

Simi Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- The Solve-It! Store has added two new products, the Pad Grip Pro S and the Pad Grip VESA, that make tablets more functional for a business setting.



The iPad is an excellent tool for businesses to use in conjunction with the cash drawer or at the point of sale, but until recently there were very few options for an iPad mount that was functional, secure, and professional in appearance. The Solve-It! Store has added two new products to their catalogue that address the needs of those businesses that are looking to upgrade to one of the newer, highly efficient apps designed for commercial use. Both the Pad Grip Pro S and the Pad Grip VESA are able to tilt 70? and rotate 360? and feature an optional Kensington ® locking system, making them optimal for countertop placement.



“We are very excited to add these products to our variety of equipment that expands tablet functionality including tabletop iPad mounts, iPad Wall mounts, iPad kiosks, and Kindle Fire stands,” said Tessa Brantley, a representative for the company.



To learn more about the Solve-It! Store or to see their full range of product offerings, visit their website at http://www.solveitstore.com/, e-mail sales@solveitstore.com, call (805) 285-2672 or visit their store at 4680 E Los Angeles Ave. Suite P, Simi Valley, CA, 93063.



About The Solve-It! Store

The Solve-It! Store was founded in 1984 with the intention of helping create design solutions for new products. Their clients have included the US Navy, the CIA, Snap-On and Mac, and in addition to their extensive iPad mount selection they’ve also developed products such as Fireplug ™ and Drip-It ™, and continue to develop unique offerings for businesses of all types.