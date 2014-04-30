Ipage : A Safe, Fast and Eco-Friendly Web Hosting with 99.9% Uptime

Franklin, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Today, among the many effective web hosting providers is iPage. It swiftly reached the top most places after it gets re-launched in 2009. IPage is managed and owned by the Endurance International Group, the firm that also owns other major brands within the online business such as for example: BlueHost, GoDaddy, FatCow, StartLogic, JustHost, HostMonster, PowWeb, EasyCGI, Dot5Hosting, VPS Link and many others. People can read iPage review before hosting their website with ipage.



IPage work in collaboration with among the most widely used web-builder within the internet nowadays i.e. Weebly. It is a website hosting company itself and due to the user-friendly site-building tools, iPage chose to utilize it in its program so as to supply its clients with the greatest expertise in website development. The drag-and-drop program that is really handy for every user is used by Weebly. This makes the development of sites fascinating and more enjoyable.



IPage Directory Listing permits submission of one's website to well-known directories in order to make it searched more by the web surfers on leading search engine like Google, Bing or Yahoo. IPage enables users to have significantly more than one website. Additionally, it gives users with one-free domain registration. This site is likely to be free for just one entire year. They are also improving its features while keeping the strength of its websites. Up till now ipage had hosted millions of websites with a 24×7 reliable customer support.



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Webhostingplandeals.com are a passionate team of web experts and researchers, which focus on getting the most updated information concerning the latest website hosting plans and also focus on authenticating the data and facts before they publish them on the web. They publish the most FAQ’s, practical tips and usable contents to help both novice and advanced web admins in their daily tasks.



Contact Information

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Metropolitan Statistical Area: Franklin

State: TN

Country: United States

Contact Name: Daniel

Contact Email: Tan

Complete Address: 120 4th Ave S

Zip Code: 37067

Contact Phone: 1-252-649-2793

Website: http://www.webhostingplandeals.com/