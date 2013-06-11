iPage Continues to Be the Green Leader in Web Hosting

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The web hosting industry has embraced a new trend called Green Hosting or eco hosting by the use of green technologies to trim down environmental impacts. iPage intensifies the call for other web hosting companies to follow what they have started to save Mother Earth.



iPage, in partnership with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Green Power, hosts millions of websites on servers that are powered with wind energy, a safe and green source of renewable energy. This prevents tons of greenhouse gas emissions from use of conventional energy sources. iPage does this by purchasing renewable energy certificates which thereby offset by as much as 200% the energy used by iPage’s web servers. Its effect is like planting two hundred forty four acres of trees.



According to an iPage review and other comments, the webhosting service from this team is unmatched because for a very low rate, a lot of features are included on the offered plans. These comprises unlimited bandwidth, unlimited storage space, unlimited email accounts, a free domain name for the first year, unlimited MySQL databases, vDeck control panel, free advertising credits, SimpleScripts installer, and a lot of add-ons. On top of all these, iPage manages to show its concern to the environment by green hosting.



For iPage, their social and environmental responsibility is more important rather than any kind of revenue. IPage’s constant use of green technologies inspires other web hosting companies to adhere to environmental guidelines. As the dangerous effects of greenhouse gases become more evident, it’s important to have companies like iPage that has a high level of environmental awareness.



About iPage

iPage provides web hosting services for those who are looking to setup a quality and affordable website either for personal interest or a small business. Their services include iPage domain privacy, iPage sitelock, iPage wordpress setup and a lot more other features.



