Ipage Directory Listing Provides a Feature to Index the Websites Quickly in Google Search Engine

Brentwood, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- iPage directory listing is actually an access to reliable directories that search-engines like Yahoo! And Google use to provide data to those online users searching their websites. For instance, if one builds a website for dental services and submit his/her website under the group of dental clinics, then Google will have the ability to index that website as a dental center along with owner’s specified location.



The huge difference of one's website being marketed in a website versus one which is outlined in a directory listing is the fact that directory listing isn't manual. It is completed quickly to multiple sites at the same time, versus the additional time-consuming task of blog posting. Directory listings employ no-follow links, which are not connected with other websites. These links are greatly noticed by the search engines as they are created to redirect user to the content and not simply to advertise another link.



The iPage directory listing can support one’s website by:



-Making more no-follow links for the website. One can still utilize links which are linked to different links however it is balanced by the directory listing.



-Letting the various search engines identify that the site comes under a particular category.



However, directory listing on iPage isn't cheap. It's really uncommon to get a website hosting support supply directory listing free of charge. For additional web-services such as Yahoo’s Small enterprise, their directory listing costs around $300 annually. But with iPage, people will get a large discount just by spending $29.95 annually. That's significantly less than $3 monthly along with one’s iPage plan.



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