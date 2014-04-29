IPage - Fast, Secure, Easy and Green Web Hosting

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- IPage is among the least expensive web hosting providers that people can find online nowadays. It's a shared-hosting support aimed at beginners or those trying to have their very own individual web-space. IPage is just a well-known hosting business among personal and smaller businesses, providing hosting services since 1998. Their support is backed up with a 24×7 tech support team to help its clients with any issues that may arise with their website.



IPage web hosting plan is made user-friendly, along with the web-servers that completely run on wind-energy, in order to save the environment. Ipage put large focus on containing top notch security within their services. Internet security business SiteLock has been utilized by iPage. SiteLock is a reliable web security firm. People should read iPage review to know more about ipage reliability.



IPage hosting plans with FTP will immediately configure and setup one’s FTP account to enable downloading and uploading of files via its FTP client. If a person is operating on the Mac OS, then he or she definitely realize that application compatibility is always a problem. Site owners do not need to be worried about whether their website hosted with iPage will run on user’s pc operating on Mac OS. The reason being an internet site isn't OS-specific, which means they're made to run on any OS including Mac OS.



Ipage utilize two website development tools known as SiteDelux and Drag & Drop site builder. The Drag & Drop Site builder of Weebly is a web application that's incorporated with all iPage web hosting plans completely free.



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Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Nashville

State: TN

Country: USA

Contact Name: Johnny Lee

Contact Email: the.johnny.lee85@gmail.com

Complete Address: 4128 Kinley Ct

Zip Code: 37221

Contact Phone: 252-649-2793

Website: http://www.bestwebhostingplanners.com/