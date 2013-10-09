Ipage Provide Webhosting Services to over 1.5 Billion Websites to Date

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- All those who thought getting a website made was as easy as buying a product online, are thinking correctly. Thanks to various authentic and reliable web hosting players thus have made it easy for big and small businesses to launch their websites quickly and easily.These websites are rich in feature and affordable at the same time so that means a great web presence without worrying about price.



From purchasing a domain name that is your identity on web, to providing security to your site or providing space via servers and maintaining your site, these web hosting service providers are in great demand as they are experts in web services and are well equipped to resolve the issues those may arise during the process of website creation or smooth operations of the features. Once a website is launched speed, display and other technical aspects need to be taken care of that only expert web hosting service providers can do.



Usually when an individual registers a domain name the personal details have to be submitted and that exposes the personal information to hackers, spammers, telemarketers and others. Web hosting service providers’ offer their services of domain privacy like an image domain privacy where the web hosting company will present itself as an owner's proxy of your registered domain hiding all your details from getting publicity.



Similarly, to maintain a clean and sterile hosting environment and to avoid malware and spam to corrupt the functioning of the website top notch security is also provided. Webhosting companies have befriended with software companies like the recent page sitelock tie up that has enhanced the confidence of the end user that their session to the domain is safe and protected.



These web hosting services also help an individual to set up their own websites in quick and easy steps like with image Wordpress setup one can set up a new resume site with a simple visual demonstration or pictorial display.



Since the web hosting companies are in plenty and it becomes difficult to choose the best suited one, one can read the reviews of these companies those are provided on various websites by experts and users. If one is wanting to avail the services of iPage, then one can search for an unbiased iPage review , know about their quality services and then go ahead to purchase the best webhosting package.



About iPagetrainingcenters.com

Since its launch in 1998, iPage has been a pioneer in web hosting arena. With their excellent service and affordable web hosting packages they provide successful services to over 1.5 billion websites and the numbers are constantly on a rise. With their user-friendly training centers they provide audio-video and pictorial demonstrations of setting up an iPage account and have a website online in a matter of minutes.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Lisa Perry

Contact Phone: 512-865-6537

Contact Email: lisa@ipagetrainingcenter.com

Website: http://www.ipagetrainingcenter.com/