iPage-Reviews.com Becomes a One Stop Shop for iPage Reviews and Tutorials

Palos Verdes, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- In the year 2011 alone, 300 million new websites were created on the internet. Many of these users are starting person blogs, but there are also small business owners trying to gain exposure with a web presence. With such a multitude of people wanting to create websites it comes as no surprise that many rely on content management systems, pre-packed software designed to build a website with little technical knowledge.



To further simplify the process of website management a number of the top hosting suppliers offer a one click install of these content management systems. One of the most popular and well established hosting providers, who offer this functionality, is iPage™. iPage™ is a hosting company that offers a multitude of services for small business owners and people looking to create a personal website. A site called iPage-Reviews.com has been getting a lot of attention lately for providing tutorials and reviews of the iPage™ services.



The site features a comprehensive review of iPage™ detailing its functionality, reliability, price and customer service. iPage-Reviews.com is particularly impressed with iPage™’s money back guarantee. A spokesperson explained:



“There are many hosting providers that promise a high level of reliability and then fail to deliver. Often consumers are then locked into a contract they have already paid for, so they have two options, either live with the poor service, or move to another host and lose their initial payment. iPage™ are different because they stand behind their reliability claims with an Anytime Money Back Guarantee. The guarantee allows consumers to claim a prorated refund at any point.”



iPage-Reviews.com goes beyond the scope of a review site by offering high quality editorial content on all aspects of the iPage™ system, including a Wordpress setup guide for those starting a blog on iPage™. A full iPage™ video tutorial series is available to visitors who subscribe to the sites’ newsletter. The site adds additional value to the visitor by providing editorial content on topics including professional social media use, cloud e-mail accounts as well as other hints and tips style content.



About iPage-Reviews.com

iPage-Reviews.com is an independent review site owned by Leslie Nguyen covering the hosting plans provided by iPage™. The site covers costs of plans, features, benefits and provides a series of free iPage™ guides. The site also provides free video tutorials and other learning material for new webmasters. For more information go to http://www.iPage-reviews.com