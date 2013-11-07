Ipage Web Hosting Hailed as One of the Top Platform for Hosting Web Sites

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- IPage was launched in 1998, the provider has hosted greater than a million sites. Recently, iPage has encountered main changes to be always a highly-competitive website hosting provider. iPage is ideal for those people who are seeking to create an excellent and inexpensive web site possibly for their personal interest, or perhaps a small company. The iPage Important Plan was created to be easy-to-follow for newcomers, but has enough extras and choices to satisfy seasoned webmasters.



Ipage supply several functions like a cost-free domain title, limitless MySQL database, On-click installation scripts for Joomla, Wordpress and Drupal, drag and drop interface, website hosting control panel, company current email address and analytic resources with webmail, autoresponders, spam filters.



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About ipagereviewtraining.com

Ipagetrainingcentres.com is a website that gathers first hand information from actual users and doing a comparative study of performances, features and updates from the thousand of web hosting companies out there. They also get the opinions of experts and researchers on what’s the best type of features to go for and what hosting packages are worth for client’s websites.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

State TX

Country United States

Contact Name Lisa Perry

Contact Email lisa@ipagereviewtraining.com

Contact Phone 512-865-6537

Website:http://ipagereviewtraining.com