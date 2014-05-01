Ipage's Enhanced Web Hosting Service Aids One to Attain Extreme Security with Sitelock

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Today, iPage is among the most widely used webhosting website in the market. It not only serves as website hosting firm to forthcoming bloggers, but also caters to corporate site and business owners. These firms often have databases containing delicate data of their client as well as the company. As a result of this, ipage places excellent concentrate on offering higher degree of security within their services. For this, web security business SiteLock has been utilized by iPage. Including spam and SiteLock’s spyware scanning software-as a free of charge value-added support to its package, iPage make sure that each site they host possess a secure environment.



People are very assured because sites hosted by iPage possess a low-risk of data hacking as compared to other web hosting companies. The chief reason why people sign up for iPage webhosting because their account is instantly incorporated to ipage sitelock security functions.



SiteLock security is a reliable web security organization. Incorporating them within one’s site along with iPage reliable hosting support program is a superb guarantee for the organization. Moreover, with Sitelock’s logo of advanced protection in one’s website is a self-confidence boost for the end-clients. It assures client with e-commerce site that online transaction in their site will be completely safe and secure.



About Ipagereviewtraining.com

Ipagereviewtraining.com is a site which gathers necessary information and examines its procedures, features and application updates from numerous web-servers all over the world. Furthermore, they obtain the evaluations of experts regarding which website hosting deal are deserving for client’s website and what type of functions to select.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Metropolitan Statistical Area: Austin

State TX

Country United States

Contact Name Lisa Perry

Contact Email lisa@ipagetrainingcenter.com

Contact Phone: 512-865-6537

Website: http://www.ipagereviewtraining.com/