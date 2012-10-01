Ipe Decking Specialist Everlasting Hardwoods Launches Online Campaign

Mobile, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Ipe, a hardwood tree, has made its mark in the world as the best premium, natural material for decking. The material is prized for its hard, dense, and element resistant qualities, as well as its fine grain and rich color.



Since 1967, Overseas Hardwoods Company has sold only the finest hardwood to the public. Everlasting Hardwoods, a subsidiary of Overseas Hardwood Company, specializes in decking, furniture, flooring, accessories, and custom projects made from quality hardwoods such as ipe and tigerwood. Everlasting Hardwoods’ top selling products, including ipe furniture and ipe and tigerwood decking, are all available for viewing on their website.



Ipe wood is loved for its natural, warm color and low maintenance, making it the perfect choice for decking. Everlasting Hardwoods specializes in all elements of ipe decking, including top surface, railing systems, and structural components. Ipe decking material costs as little as $1.25 per linear foot.



Also made from the same material is Everlasting Hardwoods’ ipe furniture range. The hardwood furniture collection, “hand selected to ensure freedom from imperfections,” includes chairs benches, tables, and outdoor dining pieces. None of the items require chemical preservatives to maintain the quality of the product.



Additionally, Everlasting Hardwoods carries tigerwood decking made of a unique blend of golden and reddish brown streaks. This hardwood is also decay and insect resistant.



Custom projects by Everlasting Hardwoods, created using pieces of hand-selected ipe, are also extremely popular. For each project, the company recommends the most effective materials as well as the best practices for installation and maintenance. Everlasting Hardwoods prepares each piece by cutting it to size, sanding the material to reveal the fine grain, and packaging it for shipping. All projects arrive ready for installation by the clients.



Clients interested in viewing Everlasting Hardwoods’ installations are invited to view their website’s gallery. Staff members who are trained to work with Everlasting Hardwoods’ products do all of the installations.



For any questions regarding Everlasting Hardwoods, clients are invited to contact the company through their toll-free phone number, 1-800-999-7616, or online form.



About Everlasting Hardwoods

Everlasting Hardwoods is a Subsidiary company of Overseas Hardwoods Company (OHC) that provides Hardwoods online to the mass market. OHC was started in 1967 and specialized in importing hardwoods from Southeast Asia. Everlasting Hardwoods is most known for their custom projects that include ipe decks, bridges, wharfs, boat docks, pergolas, and fences and screens. For more information, please visit http://www.everlastinghardwoods.com