Ipeopletise Announces New Crowdfunding Campaign on IndieGogo.com

Orange Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- September 28, 2013 - ipeopletise, is an interactive, interpersonal advertising platform that offers win-win advertising has just started a new campaign on IndieGogo.com. The crowdfunding campaign began September 23, 2013 and will continue through November 9, 2013. Currently ipeopletise has a goal of $20,000 in hopes to boost their brand awareness and build their business.



ipeopletise is a unique, one-stop shop for advertising. Through the use of their Sponsor Tees, ipeopletise offers their customers (both from the community and local businesses) interactive, interpersonal advertising through their customized online application. ipeopletise answers the two common sponsorship t-shirt concerns: 1. finding a way to get your group’s t-shirts sponsored 2. finding a group to sponsor to promote brand awareness. Through their interactive platforms groups and businesses can come together to support one another, promote brand awareness and receive win-win advertising.



“It is our goal to bring the community and businesses together for win-win advertising,” states CEO Charlene Carter. “We feel the best way to promote a business or community program is through sponsorship using our Sponsor Tees, which is why we have developed this platform to bring both groups together so that they can support one another and help our communities grow.”



By using this unique support-form of advertising, small businesses that normally don’t have growth opportunities now will. And, it can encourage other small businesses to start while promoting community support and wellness at the same time.



Contributors of this campaign have funding options ranging from just $1 to $500. Contributors receive a variety of perks for their contribution depending on their funding amount. ipeopletise has been self-funded up until now, but with this crowdfunding opportunity they hope to create a radio advertising campaign and weekly on-air time to promote their service. In addition the company hopes to purchase new screen printing equipment, hire office personnel to handle their expected growth, and necessary office supplies so that they can meet the demand of their customers.



About ipeopletise

ipeopletise was started by Charlene Carter as a way to offer win-win advertising to the community and businesses. Community programs can receive sponsorship from local and national businesses through Sponsor Tees, while businesses can receive equal sponsorship from the community. With the program’s advertisement on the front of the t-shirt and the sponsor on the back, it is a win-win advertising opportunity that benefits the community and businesses of all sizes. Learn more about ipeopletise’s unique service by visiting their website at ipeopletise.com or by visiting the crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.