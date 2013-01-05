iPhone 5 Battery Case in-Depth Review Released by Find My Price

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2013 -- Battery life is always an issue for smartphone users and the company declares that the hottest accessory for iPhone 5 in 2013 will be the external battery case.



The online market features dozens of battery cases for iPhone 5 that solve the short battery life issues and protect the device from scratches and scrapes but only a few have Apple Official Authorization.



According to www.iPhone5Batterycase.net Apple has authorized the first iPhone 5 battery case in November, but only in a few weeks the online market is boasting with dozens of accessories that promise to double or even triple the battery life. The iPhone 5 Battery case website reviews these accessories and releases updates as soon as a new product is being released.



The latest review revealed at iPhone5Batterycase.net looks at an accessory produced by Esorun, a battery case for iPhone 5 that features Apple’s MFI certificate. Being certified, the company has priority in Apple’s supply chain for the chip that is inserted in the 8-pin patented adapter connector. Several releases were already postponed for weeks.



The Esorun iPhone 5 battery case features an in-built 3000 mAh Li-polymer battery that aims to triple the battery life of the smartphone. Reviews say that this iPhone 5 Battery case is a multifunctional accessory, since the extra battery it is not the only thing in its description. The accessory features a support that can convert an iPhone 5 in a comfortable video playing device. It can also give the iPhone 5 the support needed to take portrait photos in landscape mode thanks to the same support frame. The Esorun iPhone 5 power case accessory can be charged using a Micro USB with 5 pins.



Although the iPhone 5 packs a lot more apps, power and speed, the battery life is at iPhone 4S’s level and oftentimes it doesn’t even make it for a full day. Battery cases have long been produced to protect and expand the battery life of devices, giving users the back-up power they might need when they can’t recharge.



iPhone 5 Battery Case is a new service that offers and promotes discounts, coupons, news and reviews of the accessories available for iPhone 5. The team at iPhone 5 Battery Case aims to deliver accurate and unbiased reviews for products designed to extend battery life and offer overall protection for the device or its back panel.



The website also releases constant updates for the deals available with online retailers for iPhone 5 battery cases and names the accessories’ tech specs and also pros and cons. Reviews, deals and lists of the battery cases are written with the sole purpose of helping buyers make an informed buying decision. The website does not promote a particular brand of iPhone 5 battery cases, giving the same focus to premium and low cost products.



