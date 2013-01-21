Platinum Awards Direct Features New Free iPhone 5 Offer

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Platinum Rewards Direct, an online marketing company, is excited to roll out a fresh iPhone 5 offer for 2013. Beginning January 2013, the public can complete surveys and offers and receive a brand new, free iPhone 5.



Hudson Marketing, and online affiliate marketing company is pleased to announce the terms of the new iPhone 5 service. Per the new iPhone 5 service, users are asked to visit a URL. Upon arriving at the directed URL, users are asked to complete special surveys as well as offers. Upon completion of the offers, users are eligible to receive a free iPhone 5. Getting started is simple with the user simply entering their email address.



To receive the gift for this promotion: 1) register with valid information; 2) complete the user survey; 3) complete at least 2 Silver offers, 2 Gold offers, and 6 Platinum offers. Available offers will vary and some offers may require a purchase to qualify. Receipt of your item requires compliance with offer terms, including: age and residency requirements; registration with valid email address, shipping address and contact phone number; completion of user survey and sponsor promotions. Upon valid completion of all Program Requirements, we will ship your item to your provided shipping address. Unless otherwise indicated, participation eligibility is restricted to US residents, 18 and over.



About the iPhone 5

The iPhone 5 is a touchscreen-based smartphone developed by Apple. It is the sixth generation of the iPhone and succeeds the iPhone 4S. The phone is a slimmer, lighter model that introduces a higher-resolution, 4-inch screen to the series with 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. The phone also includes a custom-designed ARMv7 processor called the Apple A6, an update to Apple's mobile operating system known as iOS 6, and support for LTE.



About Hudson Marketing

Hudson Marketing is an online marketing company developed to bring the hottest offers, free services, products and more to the general public. Based in Shreveport, LA, Hudson Mark ting specializes in affiliate marketing and advertising.