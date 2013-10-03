iPhone 5S, 5C Launch to Spur Late Model Sell-Off

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The launch of a new iPhone always generates a flood of customers raiding stores for the latest and greatest Apple product and a rush to sell off older iPhones. Apple enthusiasts seeking to trade up can earn top dollar if they sell used iPhone products at Money4iPhone.



The new iPhone 5s and 5c will hit the market on Sept. 20. Like most updates of the iPhone the new versions will have unique features that will appeal to consumers. The iPhone 5c will be the mid-level iPhone replacement for the iPhone 5. The iPhone 5S will be the new high-end flagship of the iPhone product line, offering several new features, including the much-debated fingerprint recognition feature. Analysts predict more than 7 million new iPhones will sell on the launch weekend.



Although new iPhones will be hitting the market, a strong demand for older iPhones will remain. Some of the demand will be driven by consumers who want a less expensive iPhone. Other buyers may simply prefer the older models. Owners who wish to sell used iPhone devices may have a tough time getting the most for their old iPhones, as knowing the right price to charge can be difficult.



Money4iPhone helps people who wish to sell used iPhone devices get the best value for their phones. The company provides a quick and convenient way for iPhone owners to sell their used iPhone 3 and iPhone 4 devices, as well as used iPhone 5 devices. All consumers need to do to sell used iPhone devices is log onto Money4iPhone’s website, specify what type of iPhone they’re selling, print out a convenient shipping label and mail the device to our company. Sellers will shortly get their money thereafter.



Money4iPhone has the breadth of customers and the experience in selling iPhone devices to get the best price for your device. For early adopters of the newest iPhone who want to earn cash for their used iPhones, Money4iPhone provides a convenient, hassle-free way to get good value for their old technology.



About Money4iPhone

Established in 2002, Money4iPhone provides a marketplace where consumers can get the best value for their used iPhones, iPads and other devices. By using Money4iPhone, owners of used iPhones can quickly and conveniently sell their old devices for great prices. For additional information please, visit https://www.money4iphone.com/