iPhone 5S and 5C Come Apple Sent out Invitations for September 10 iPhone Event

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Rumors of Apple's next iPhone have been swirling for months, but Apple will finally pull back the curtain at its September 10 iPhone event. Apple has sent out official invitations to the press on Tuesday. Fans who have been waiting for the new iPhone will not only witness the release of the iPhone 5 successor – dubbed as iPhone 5S, but also see the birth of a low-cost iPhone – dubbed as iPhone 5C just days away.



The big event is to be held in Apple's Town Hall at its Cupertino, Calif., Headquarters, beginning at 10AM PT. Just like before, Apple will not provide an official web site for the live streaming of the event. But when the event ends, Apple will post a video of the event on its YouTube channel. So for iPhone lovers and tech junkies wanting to know the new features of the iPhone, they could take use of a Mac YouTube Downloader to get the launch event offline for smooth playback on iPhone, iPad and more. Fans could still catch the event through live blogs of the attendees. Web sites like CENT, Edgadget, etc. will provide the live blogs of the Apple event.



So what to expect from Apple's iPhone Event on September 10?



Months of rumors point towards two new iPhones this year: iPhone 5S and the lower-cost iPhone 5C. The event is also expected to bring a formal release time for iOS 7, which was ever introduced in June at WWDC 2013.



As the successor to the current iPhone 5, iPhone 5S is rumored to feature a fingerprint sensor for device security, an upgraded A7 processor, a 12 or 13 megapixel camera with dual-LED flash and a gold-colored variant. The device also retains the similar design to the existing iPhone 5. When it comes to the budget iPhone 5C, the device is reported to have hardware very similar to the iPhone 5 but come in a selection of colors and be made of plastic. Certainly, both devices will run on Apple's new iOS 7.



The iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C is expected to become available on September 20, 2013.



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