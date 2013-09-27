iPhone 5S & iPhone 5C Unlock by Remote Imei Method Available

Youngstown, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Apple has just released its latest iPhone and this time there are two models. One is called the iPhone 5S while the other is the iPhone 5C, both of with their own unique features. The iPhone 5S is the more powerful model with its A7 processor, fingerprint sensor, and a better rear camera. The iPhone 5C on the other hand is $100 cheaper, has more internal storage space, and an improved front-facing camera.



Both the 5S and the 5C already run on the latest iOS7 which means that you don’t have to upgrade the software once you get it. That is of course if Apple does not release a software update anytime soon.



iPhone 5S Features



- Available in silver, gold, and space gray

- A7 chip with 64-bit architecture

- M7 motion coprocessor

- LTE

- Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n; 802.11n on 2.4GHz and 5GHz)

- Bluetooth 4.0

- GPS and GLONASS

- Fingerprint identity sensor

- 4-inch Retina display, 1136x640, 326 ppi

- 8 megapixels with 1.5µ pixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture

- 1.2MP 720p HD FaceTime camera



iPhone 5C Features



- Available in green, blue, yellow, pink, and white,

- A6 chip

- LTE

- Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n; 802.11n on 2.4GHz and 5GHz)

- Bluetooth 4.0

- GPS and GLONASS

- 4-inch Retina display, 1136x640, 326 ppi

- 8 megapixels with 1.5µ pixels, ƒ/2.4 aperture

- 1.2MP 720p HD FaceTime camera



If you are one of the lucky people who already own the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C then congratulations on your purchase. In the United States the major carriers such as AT&T, Sprint and Verizon have the 16 GB iPhone 5S priced at $199 while the 16 GB iPhone 5C is priced at $99. This comes with the standard two tear contract.



Getting the new iPhone under any of the networks is really a good deal since the price is already subsidized comparing it to the contract free price of $649 for the 5S and $549 for the 5C. One other advantage of getting the device contract free is that it is also SIM free which means that it can be used on any network.



Those who don’t want to spend a lot on buying the latest iPhone at its full price yet want the convenience of being able to use it on any network around the world may want to consider getting the device from any of the carriers offering it then unlocking it afterwards.



One of the trusted pioneers in unlocking iPhones, unlockiphones.info, is now offering unlock services for the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C. The company uses a permanent iPhone IMEI unlock solution for all iPhone models which means that even if you update the software of your device it still stays unlocked. The best part of this is that just in case a highly improbable scenario occurs where your new iPhone cannot be unlocked then you will be refunded with the full amount you have paid.



Some of the advantages customers get when choosing unlockiphones.info are



- Upgrade any firmware or software – You can update the software or firmware of your device without losing the unlock status.

- Warranty - Since this isn’t a jailbreak procedure you won’t lose the warranty of your device.

- Quick processing – It will only take between 1-24 hours for the unlocking to be completed.

- Notification – You will be notified through email once the unlock process is done.



The price for unlocking the iPhone depends on what carrier it is locked on. For AT&T locked models it will only cost $20.



To unlock the device what is needed is the IMEI number of the device. This can be found by going through Settings > General >About screen. Alternatively it can also be found by pressing *#06# from the iPhone’s dial pad.



Once you have the IMEI number then all you need to do is fill up the online form to process your device. There are various payment options available making it very convenient for customers. Once the order has been sent you will have an unlocked device 24 hours or less.



When it comes to unlocking your iPhone, it’s best to have it done by one of the most trusted service providers available.



About Streaming Media Tech

Streaming Media Tech has experts who can unlock an Iphone, without voiding the warranty. They are available Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm NY time.



Contact: David woo

Phone: 6174184088

Address: 465 Gypsy lane , Youngstown, OH

Email: email@unlockiphones.info

Website: http://unlockiphones.info/