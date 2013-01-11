iPhone 5S & iPhone Mini Reported in Production to Sport iOS 7 and Larger Screen

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- There appears to be another Apple rumor on the prowl. The rumors connect an iPhone Mini and an iPhone 5S release date. There could be a possible trial pretty soon.



Just a little over 3 months after Apple launched the iPhone 5, believe it or not, there are rumors that Apple is about to start a trial production of the iPhone 5S and iPhone Mini (a lower and cheaper model of the iPhone). This little bit of information is per the iPhone5sreleasedate.com, which is an iPhone new site and DigiTimes – a Taiwanese publication. The paper quoted parts of the Commercial Times, which is a Chinese publication.



Because the iPhone 5 has low yield rates, the company is going to speed things up in terms of getting parts for the new iPhone 5S.



Apple was able to sell over five million iPhone 5s by September 24th. The phone just launched on September 21st. This is no wonder since the iPhone is extremely thin and light. It has a four inch Retina display and an A6 chip. The phone has plenty of features that users love.



The Digi Times also says that production of the new iPhone 5S will start in December of this year. Around 50k to 100k should be produced at this time. This is the first time that production has taken place so soon after a launch. But Apple did happen to launch a newer version of the iPad just seven months after the iPad 3 was launched.



The report also claims that Apple will also start making its own television set in the future. This might sound silly, but it was predicted by a well known analyst, Gene Munster, back during the earlier part of the year.



A new television would also mean that the company is venturing out into greener pastures that it has never courted before. An example of this is the iPad mini which is 7 inches, which was done in order to compete with other items that are sold by Google and Amazon.



According to Apple, it sold more than three million iPads within 3 days of when the fourth generation was launched. This was twice as much as the launch of the third generation model.



For more info on the iPhone 5S release, specs, features and colors, visit iPhone5SReleaseDate.com.