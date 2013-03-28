Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Apple is expected to be unveiling the next version of its iconic smartphone, the iPhone 5S in August this year. Very recently Samsung unveiled its forthcoming Galaxy S4 which is going to be release in April. This is already a busy time for the smart phone market as HTC recently readies to release its latest flagship model the HTC One, which is due to release in May.



Samsung's Galaxy S4 has recently received much press with a variety of new features. One of which has received much publicity is the eye control feature. This unique technology allows the user to control the phone without even touch the device. The device in some markets will also come with an 8 core processor, with a clock speed of up to 1.9 Ghz. The device comes with a full HD Super ALMOLED sporting a resolution of 1920x1080.



The next HTC new flagship phone that is due for imminent release, originally was known by its code name, M7. This has many features including its much publicized front speakers and superior multi media abilities compared to the Galaxy S4, with its Beats Audio™ system. The camera has a super fast f/2.0 aperture with Optical Image Stabilization and even a smart flash. The device is also Bluetooth 4.0 compliant.This device with its 2Gb of RAM, large 4.7 inch 468 PPI display and full HD and unrivaled audio capabilities makes it ideal for a great multi media experience.



“The HTC One (Formerly HTC M7) looks good and the Samsung’s Galaxy S4 have a lot of features and impressive specs but they will not do away with the upcoming iPhone 5S. Apple always has something under their sleeves and we’re waiting for it”, anticipates Elenor Madison.



Finally the iPhone 5S, the device has still to be unveiled by Apple. It expected that the external appearance to look more on the lines of the current iPhone 5 with its tall retina display. Externally it will take on the same appearance. Although internally it will completely overhauled. It expected the A4X chip in the current iPad will find its way into the next iPhone. “Apple’s iPhone 5S will the put Samsung’s Galaxy S4 to shame with the killer feature Apple is working on for the iDevices”, said Laura Lewis on the next generation of the iPhone. The iPhone 5S release date is yet to be offically announced, however it is expected in August.



For more information on the forthcoming iPhone 5S visit: http://www.iPhone5Sreleasedate.com



