iPhone Accessories Fundraiser Is Launched by Tyler Munyon and GoLabs on the Kickstarter Website

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Tyler Munyon, the 21-year-old founder of GoLabs, has just launched a fundraiser on the Kickstarter website. Tyler, who is an entrepreneur and business administration major based in San Francisco, Calif., hopes to raise enough money to fund the production of his innovative goDock iPhone mobile docking station.



Although there is no shortage of iPhone accessories on the market today, Tyler realized that there was no way for people to dock their phones while they were out and about. He recalls thinking to himself, “This is the mobile age, shouldn’t our docks be included?”



This inspired him to create the goDock—the world’s first mobile docking station and cable keeper. After initially sketching his thoughts on a napkin, Tyler and the team at GoLabs tested several prototypes to find the most functional and easy-to-use design.



Describing it as an iPhone’s best friend, Tyler said the goDock can work with any iPhone, whether or not it has a case. This includes the various versions of the iPhone 4 and 5, as well as several of the iPod generations including the Classic and Nano. The GoLabs team is currently working to make the accessory compatible with all Android and micro-USB phones. As Tyler likes to say, the goDock is “going where no dock has ever gone.”



“Smartphones are a part of us: they provide us with information, entertainment, and are the portal to communication with our contacts, friends, and loved ones,” Tyler mentions in an article that accompanies his fundraising page on Kickstarter, adding that most people who own iPhones typically carry their devices with them at all times.



“Our busy lifestyles keep us moving and it is likely that at some point you have found yourself without your power adapter and USB cable when you run out of battery, which is exactly when you need them most. We created the goDock to solve this problem.”



The goDock, which also works as a stand, features a unique shape that makes it easy to carry in a pocket, purse or backpack. The ergonomic design of the device allows users to easily organize their headphones, wall adapter and USB cable. In addition, it can turn into a kickstand, which lets people more easily use their phones for widescreen viewing of videos or movies.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the goDock is welcome to visit Tyler’s fundraising page on the Kickstarter website; there, they can read about the product and watch a video that shows exactly how it works. Those who wish to donate to the campaign may also do so directly through the site.



About the goDock

Tyler Munyon, a young entrepreneur from San Francisco and founder of GoLabs, has created an innovative mobile iPhone docking station called goDock. He recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter to earn money to help with the tooling and production of his unique device. For more information, please visit http://kck.st/1llUXBY