ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2011 -- If we talk about fashion, iphone is totally a symbol of fashion nowadays. Iphone has very powerful functions as we all know. An iphone can function as a video camera, a camera phone, a portable media player, and an internet client wit email and web browsing capabilities, can send texts and receive visual voicemail and has both wifi and 3G connectivity. Iphone is totally the combination of the technology and fashion. It is very popular, especially in the teenagers. We are told that the 5th generation is expected to be globally released in Q3 2011 inline with the release of iOS 5.0, the apple operation system for handheld devices. Besides iphone, car is another important symbol of people’s life. What can you do with your iphone when you are in the car?



If we talk about the car, the car gps dvd player must be one of the necessaries. At present, car gps was created for more functions. car gps unit You could watch dvd, listen music and play video game, besides the navigate function. You could find this multifunctional dvd on autodvdgps website., which belongs to the most famous car dvd gps B2C e-commerce company of China. According to your car’s brand, you could go to the corresponding page. And you could see the details and pictures about the car dvd player. So there is the question: what will happen if connect iphone to autodvdgps car dvd gps player?



“The car dvd gps player could charge your iphone.” said by Benson, who has a Peugeot 308 and an iphone 4. He installed a specialized Peugeot 308 in-dash car dvd gps player on his car just a few days ago, and is trying every Audi navigation function of the car dvd player, and the combination use of the car dvd gps player and his iphone. The car dvd gps player is from Autodvdgps. Actually, people could listen to the music stored in your iphone. You could also see the song list on the dvd’s screen. What’s more? You could click the song you want to listen on the screen directly, as the dvd’s screen is touchable.



Maybe there are not too many usages, by combining the car dvd gps player and iphone now. But in the future, the dvd gps player will have more features. Maybe you could watch the movies, or read even manage the documents on the car dvd player, 7 Digital Touch screen which were stored in your iphone. The technology develops so fast, who knows what will happen tomorrow?