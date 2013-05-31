iPhone App Lets Users Create Custom Emoticons

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- LicketySplit Apps announces Emoticon Builder for iPhone. The app allows users to fully create their own custom emoticons. The user can then send these custom emoticons to friends via text message or post to Twitter and Facebook. Emoticon Builder gives user the ability to have fun with texting, while showing off their creativity.



Emoticon Builder is for users that are both imaginative and bored with the old emoji or emoticons. This app has brought more originality and uniqueness to messaging friends and family.



Emoticon Builder is the first and original custom emoticons app. LicketySplit Apps loves all the fans of the app, so they listen to everything they say. Emoticon Builder is constantly adding new icons based on suggestions directly from users. Get ready to excite your friends with new emoticons that you personally create and they have never seen!



Download Emoticon Builder here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/emoticon-builder/id645785680



About Lickety Split

The company LicketySplit Apps aims to pioneer new ground with unique and charismatic apps in App Store. They develop applications that push the boundaries of Apple, bringing excitement and humor back to users. LicketySplit Apps listens and learns from our customers to create what THEY truly want.



Media Contact

Paul Graham

licketysplitapps@gmail.com

Scottsdale, AZ

http://www.emoticonbuilderapp.com