Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Leawo Software, one of the leading data recovery and backup solution providers in the world, has enhanced its Leawo iOS Data Recovery software on a regular basis to support newer models of the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices (including iPhone 5s/5c) and all versions of iOS (up to iOS 7).



Besides the new device models and iOS support, another spotlight that makes the iOS Data Recovery software stand out among so many data recovery software utilities is the versatile file type support. The deleted data types that can be recovered by this iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery tool include Camera Roll Photos & Videos, Photo Stream, Photo Library, SMS/MMS/iMessages, Contacts, Notes, Calendar, Reminders, etc.



Why an iPhone data recovery tool is a must



The iOS devices do not have a saved history of what was on the device and deleted later. Once you erase something, unless it was saved to a system like Photo Stream or imported to a computer, then there is nowhere to retrieve deleted/lost/damaged data on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch. In this case, what you can rely on is a powerful iPhone data recovery tool.



How to solve data loss problems happened in different cases



Losing or damaging your iPhone but still want to retrieve deleted iPhone contacts that are quite important to you? iTunes restore process fails? Simply want to view the message or other single files in the .sqlitedb iTunes backup file without a total restore? Take it easy, with this powerful iPhone backup extractor, you can easily retrieve iPhone contacts or retrieve deleted iPhone messages without need of iTunes or any iOS devices. The iPhone message/contact recovery is easy if you have synced or backed up the iPhone with iTunes, because the iPhone data recovery tool can selectively extract iTunes backup, then output and save all the backup files that you have picked out for recovery.



Accidentally deleting photos/videos from the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch but forget to backup or corrupt the iTunes backups? Losing photos and videos after iOS upgrade or a failed jailbreak? Losing all your iPhone data after restoring the iPhone to factory settings by a simple swipe? When you have the magic iPhone data recovery on hand, all the data loss problems can be readily resolved at no time. The iPhone data recovery program can not only help you retrieve deleted iPhone videos/photos that are in Camera Roll, but also retrieve deleted iPhone photos in Photo Stream, or Photo Library if you have had them. If you have ever encrypted your iDevices, but forget the password, don’t worry, the iPhone data recovery has the function to directly scan and analyze the encrypted iOS devices and recover deleted data from the devices.



More functions you can expect from the iOS Data Recovery:



Leawo iOS Data Recovery can not only work as an iPad/iPod/iPhone data recovery utility, but can also function as a data backup tool, which can help you back up 12 kinds of files on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch. The data that can be backed up from iDevices to computer include Camera Roll (Photos & Videos), Photo Stream, Photo Library, Contacts, Messages, Message Attachments, Voice Memos, Notes, Call History, Calendars, Reminders and Safari Bookmarks. The iPhone data recovery has been improved to fully support all models of iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, containing iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer specialized in providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.