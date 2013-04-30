iPhone Data Recovery - Now Easier Than Ever Before

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Loss of contacts from your iPhone can leave you frustrated and annoyed. Now with Wondershare new software tool you need not worry about these matters anymore. Wondershare Dr.Fone (Mac) for users of Mac and Wondershare Dr.Fone for users of Windows is the solution to this problem. This new tool from Wondershare facilitates recovery of contacts from iPhone 5/4S/4/3GS without backup of iTunes. A free trial version of this software is available for the users to evaluate the tool.



Contacts on one’s iPhone are important information and you can’t afford to lose it. The storage mechanism of an iPhone is quite different compared to other devices having flash memory card, hard drive etc. Thus common iPhone data recovery function is not useful to recover iPhone contacts, notes, sms messages, photos, and call history, etc. because your device can’t even be detected which you would have already experienced. Wondershare’s new software Dr.Fone for iPhone 4 is very good iPhone 4 data recovery software that can retrieve contacts erased from iPhone. This software is capable of recovering deleted or lost data from Apple iPhone 4 directly. It can recover contacts, photos, call logs, voice memos, videos, messages, etc., and also extract data from the backup file of iTunes.



The features of the new software from Wondershare includes recovery of deleted data without backup from iPhone4, retrieval of data after iPhone 4 is crashed, broken, smashed, or lost. Also recovery of iPhone 4 lost data by extraction of iTunes backup files, retrieval of data after iOS upgrade, Jailbreak, factory settings restore, and preview of lost data before recovery is possible. It also capable of recovering upto 12 file formats. Dr.Fone software for Windows is a handy iPhone/iPad/iPod Data Recovery software that can retrieve data from iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch directly.



The website displays the steps to recover deleted iphone contacts without backup. Steps involved in both windows version and Mac version are explained in detail to make it easy for the user. The users are advised not to use their iPhone for any purpose after they have lost their contacts, because its leads to overwriting of the lost data. Switching off the phone is the ideal way to recover iPhone contacts that are lost.



About Wondershare

Wondershare is a provider of consumer software products and services. It offers software products like video DVD tools, Pdf tools, training tools, PC utilities, Macintosh software, and Mobile application group. The company was established in 2003 and is located in Shenzen, China. It also has offices in USA, Japan, Hong Kong, and Germany.



